Winter Weather Advisory issued March 14 at 3:04PM PDT until March 15 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
…SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW CONTINUES ACROSS EASTERN WASHINGTON AND
EASTERN OREGON THROUGH SUNDAY…
.A winter storm continues for eastern Washington and Oregon today
and into Sunday. Although snow will taper off across most of
Washington this evening, snow will continue in earnest for the
east slopes of the Oregon Cascades, the John Day region, and the
Oregon high desert through today and into Sunday. Ongoing breezy
to gusty winds may cause blowing or drifting snow, impacting road
visibility, particularly in the Columbia Basin, Yakima Valley,
and mountains/ridges around these regions.
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches.
* WHERE…Ochoco-John Day Highlands and John Day Basin.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.