Winter Weather Advisory issued March 14 at 4:02AM PDT until March 15 at 6:00AM PDT by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches

over the Cascade Foothills, and 5 to 10 inches for the higher

Cascades.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills, Northern Oregon

Cascades, Cascade Foothills in Lane County and Cascades in

Lane County.

* WHEN…Through 6 AM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.