Winter Weather Advisory issued March 14 at 4:02AM PDT until March 15 at 6:00AM PDT by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches
over the Cascade Foothills, and 5 to 10 inches for the higher
Cascades.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills, Northern Oregon
Cascades, Cascade Foothills in Lane County and Cascades in
Lane County.
* WHEN…Through 6 AM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.