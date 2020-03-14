Winter Weather Advisory issued March 14 at 4:10PM PDT until March 15 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches.

Highest accumulations will be near the Cascade crest.

* WHERE…Central Oregon and East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Travel could be

very difficult at times.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.