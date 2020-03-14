Winter Weather Advisory issued March 14 at 9:09AM PDT until March 15 at 6:00AM PDT by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

…ACCUMULATING SNOW ENDING AT LOWER ELEVATIONS BY MIDDAY…

…SNOW SHOWERS PERSISTING IN THE FOOTHILLS AND MOUNTAINS INTO

THIS EVENING…

.Accumulating snow has ended across the Willamette Valley as of

mid-morning Saturday, although rain and snow showers will persist

in many areas well into this afternoon. Snow will continue into

this afternoon across the central and northern Oregon Cascades,

the Hood River Valley, and the southwest Washington Cascades, with

some additional accumulation. However, snowfall rates are expected

to diminish from southwest to northeast over the next several

hours.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches

over the Cascade Foothills, and between 5 to 10 inches for the

higher Cascades above 2500 feet.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills, Northern Oregon

Cascades, Cascade Foothills in Lane County and Cascades in

Lane County.

* WHEN…Through 6 AM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on snow and ice covered roads and slippery road

conditions. Heavy, wet snow could result in some broken tree

branches and local power outages.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Allow extra following

distance between you and the vehicle in front of you, and allow

extra time to reach your destination.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.