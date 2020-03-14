Winter Weather Advisory issued March 14 at 9:09AM PDT until March 15 at 6:00AM PDT by NWS Portland OR
…ACCUMULATING SNOW ENDING AT LOWER ELEVATIONS BY MIDDAY…
…SNOW SHOWERS PERSISTING IN THE FOOTHILLS AND MOUNTAINS INTO
THIS EVENING…
.Accumulating snow has ended across the Willamette Valley as of
mid-morning Saturday, although rain and snow showers will persist
in many areas well into this afternoon. Snow will continue into
this afternoon across the central and northern Oregon Cascades,
the Hood River Valley, and the southwest Washington Cascades, with
some additional accumulation. However, snowfall rates are expected
to diminish from southwest to northeast over the next several
hours.
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches
over the Cascade Foothills, and between 5 to 10 inches for the
higher Cascades above 2500 feet.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills, Northern Oregon
Cascades, Cascade Foothills in Lane County and Cascades in
Lane County.
* WHEN…Through 6 AM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on snow and ice covered roads and slippery road
conditions. Heavy, wet snow could result in some broken tree
branches and local power outages.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Allow extra following
distance between you and the vehicle in front of you, and allow
extra time to reach your destination.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.