Winter Weather Advisory issued March 15 at 11:05AM PDT until March 15 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

…LIGHT TO MODERATE SNOW WILL CONTINUE OVER PORTIONS OF EASTERN

OREGON TODAY…

.The low pressure system responsible for the snow throughout

eastern Oregon since Friday is moving south along the California

coast…and snow is gradually tapering off. There will be an

additional 1 to 4 inches of snow in areas under the Winter Weather

Advisory through 5 PM this afternoon.

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches…

mainly this morning. Highest accumulations will be near the

Cascade crest.

* WHERE…Central Oregon and East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM PDT today.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Travel could be

very difficult at times.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.