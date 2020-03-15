Winter Weather Advisory issued March 15 at 11:05AM PDT until March 15 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
…LIGHT TO MODERATE SNOW WILL CONTINUE OVER PORTIONS OF EASTERN
OREGON TODAY…
.The low pressure system responsible for the snow throughout
eastern Oregon since Friday is moving south along the California
coast…and snow is gradually tapering off. There will be an
additional 1 to 4 inches of snow in areas under the Winter Weather
Advisory through 5 PM this afternoon.
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches…
mainly this morning.
* WHERE…Ochoco-John Day Highlands and John Day Basin.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM PDT today.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.