Winter Weather Advisory issued March 15 at 3:42AM PDT until March 15 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 6
inches…mainly this morning. Highest accumulations will be near
the Cascade crest.
* WHERE…Central Oregon and East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM PDT today.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Travel could be
very difficult at times.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.