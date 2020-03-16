Winter Storm Warning issued March 16 at 2:55PM PDT until March 18 at 2:00AM PDT by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10
inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph.
* WHERE…In California, Southeast Siskiyou County and Modoc
County. In Oregon, Southern Lake County. This includes
Tennant, Adin, Canby, Alturas, Valley Falls, and portions of
Highways 139, 299, 395, and 140.
* WHEN…From 2 AM Tuesday to 2 AM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning and evening commute.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
* Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions.
* If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets,
food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you.
* The safest place during a winter storm is indoors.
* A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is
likely and poses a threat to life and property. Take
protective action now.