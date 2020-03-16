Winter Storm Warning issued March 16 at 3:56AM PDT until March 18 at 2:00AM PDT by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6

inches, except 5 to 10 inches over the Warner Mountains.

* WHERE…In California, Southeast Siskiyou County and Modoc

County. In Oregon, Southern Lake County. This includes Tennant,

Adin, Canby, Alturas, Valley Falls, and portions of Highways

139, 299, 395, and 140.

* WHEN…From 2 AM Tuesday to 2 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning and evening commute.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

* Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions.

* If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets,

food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you.

* The safest place during a winter storm is indoors.

* A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is

likely and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective

action now.