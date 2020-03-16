Winter Storm Warning issued March 16 at 9:50PM PDT until March 18 at 2:00AM PDT by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total

snow accumulations 6 to 10 inches inches. Winds gusting as high

as 35 mph. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total

snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as

35 mph.

* WHERE…For the Winter Storm Warning. In California, Southeast

Siskiyou County and Modoc County. This includes Tennant, Adin,

Canby, Alturas, Valley Falls, and portions of Highways 139, 299,

395, and 140. For the winter weather Advisory. In California,

northern Siskiyou County. This includes highway 139 and portions

of highway 97, including the cities of Newell. For the winter

storm warning in Oregon. Southern Lake and southeast Klamath

County. This includes portions of highways 140, 395 and 31

including the cities Lakeview, Valley Falls and Adel. For the

Winter Weather Advisory. Portions of highway 140 and 395 and 31.

* WHEN…From 5 AM Tuesday to 2 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow is expected to be heaviest shortly

after daybreak Tuesday through Tuesday evening, then snow is

expected to gradually diminish Tuesday night.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

* Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions.

* If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets,

food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you.

* The safest place during a winter storm is indoors.

* A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is

likely and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective

action now.

* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow

will cause travel difficulties.