Winter Storm Warning issued March 17 at 4:38AM PDT until March 18 at 2:00AM PDT by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total

snow accumulations 6 to 10 inches with up to 16 inches possible

in the Warners. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. For the Winter

Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3

to 6 inches with winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…For the Winter Storm Warning in California, southeast

Siskiyou County and Modoc County, including Tennant, Adin,

Canby, Alturas, Valley Falls, and portions of Highways 139, 299,

395, and 140. For the winter weather Advisory in California,

northern Siskiyou County including highway 139 and portions of

highway 97. For the winter storm warning in Oregon, southern

Lake and southeast Klamath County, including portions of

highways 140, 395 and 31 and the cities Lakeview, Valley Falls

and Adel. For the Winter Weather Advisory in Oregon, portions of

highways 140, 395 and 31.

* WHEN…From 5 AM today to 2 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow is expected to be heaviest shortly

after daybreak through this evening, then snow is expected to

gradually diminish tonight.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

* Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions.

* If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets,

food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you.

* The safest place during a winter storm is indoors.

* A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is

likely and poses a threat to life and property. Take

protective action now.

* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow

will cause travel difficulties.