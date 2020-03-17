Winter Storm Warning issued March 17 at 4:38AM PDT until March 18 at 2:00AM PDT by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total
snow accumulations 6 to 10 inches with up to 16 inches possible
in the Warners. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. For the Winter
Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3
to 6 inches with winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…For the Winter Storm Warning in California, southeast
Siskiyou County and Modoc County, including Tennant, Adin,
Canby, Alturas, Valley Falls, and portions of Highways 139, 299,
395, and 140. For the winter weather Advisory in California,
northern Siskiyou County including highway 139 and portions of
highway 97. For the winter storm warning in Oregon, southern
Lake and southeast Klamath County, including portions of
highways 140, 395 and 31 and the cities Lakeview, Valley Falls
and Adel. For the Winter Weather Advisory in Oregon, portions of
highways 140, 395 and 31.
* WHEN…From 5 AM today to 2 AM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow is expected to be heaviest shortly
after daybreak through this evening, then snow is expected to
gradually diminish tonight.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
* Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions.
* If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets,
food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you.
* The safest place during a winter storm is indoors.
* A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is
likely and poses a threat to life and property. Take
protective action now.
* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause travel difficulties.