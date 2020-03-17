Winter Storm Warning issued March 17 at 7:08PM PDT until March 18 at 2:00AM PDT by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected.

Total snow accumulations 6 to 10 inches with up to 16 inches

possible in the Warners. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. For

the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow

accumulations of 3 to 6 inches with winds gusting as high as

35 mph.

* WHERE…For the Winter Storm Warning in California, southeast

Siskiyou County, including Tennant, Valley Falls, and portions

of Highways 139, 299, 395, and 140. For the winter weather

Advisory in California, northern Siskiyou County including

highway 139 and portions of highway 97. For the winter storm

warning in Oregon, southern Lake and southeast Klamath County,

including portions of highways 140, 395 and 31 and the cities

Lakeview, Valley Falls and Adel. For the Winter Weather

Advisory in Oregon, portions of highways 140, 395 and 31.

* WHEN…Until 2 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow is expected to be heaviest through

this evening, then snow is expected to gradually diminish

late tonight.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

* Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions.

* If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets,

food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you.

* The safest place during a winter storm is indoors.

* A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is

likely and poses a threat to life and property. Take

protective action now.

* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow

will cause travel difficulties.