Winter Storm Warning issued March 17 at 7:08PM PDT until March 18 at 2:00AM PDT by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected.
Total snow accumulations 6 to 10 inches with up to 16 inches
possible in the Warners. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. For
the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow
accumulations of 3 to 6 inches with winds gusting as high as
35 mph.
* WHERE…For the Winter Storm Warning in California, southeast
Siskiyou County, including Tennant, Valley Falls, and portions
of Highways 139, 299, 395, and 140. For the winter weather
Advisory in California, northern Siskiyou County including
highway 139 and portions of highway 97. For the winter storm
warning in Oregon, southern Lake and southeast Klamath County,
including portions of highways 140, 395 and 31 and the cities
Lakeview, Valley Falls and Adel. For the Winter Weather
Advisory in Oregon, portions of highways 140, 395 and 31.
* WHEN…Until 2 AM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow is expected to be heaviest through
this evening, then snow is expected to gradually diminish
late tonight.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
* Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions.
* If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets,
food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you.
* The safest place during a winter storm is indoors.
* A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is
likely and poses a threat to life and property. Take
protective action now.
* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause travel difficulties.