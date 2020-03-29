Wind Advisory issued March 29 at 2:30PM PDT until March 30 at 7:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts around 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…South central and southeast Washington. North central

and northeast Oregon.

* WHEN…From 7 AM to 7 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing dust is possible in the Columbia

basin depending on amount of rain received before wind begins.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle.