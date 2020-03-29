Wind Advisory issued March 29 at 3:39AM PDT until March 30 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Highways 31, 395 and 140 including the cities of Silver
Lake, Summer Lake, Paisley, Valley Falls, Lakeview, Alkali Lake,
Fort Rock and Beatty.
* WHEN…From 11 AM to 8 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Travel is likely to be difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles. Unsecured objects will be blown away.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
