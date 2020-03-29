Winter Weather Advisory issued March 29 at 10:19AM PDT until March 31 at 11:00AM PDT by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 16
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.
* WHEN…From 5 AM Monday to 11 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Climbers, campers, and hikers will likely experience winter
weather conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels will be around 3500 feet
Monday morning, lowering to 2500 to 3000 feet Monday night. Snow
amounts are expected to be spread out over the 36 hours with
around 2 to 4 inches of new snow per 6 hours.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
