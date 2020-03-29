Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Published 11:20 am

Winter Weather Advisory issued March 29 at 11:20AM PDT until March 31 at 11:00AM PDT by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 30 mph.

* WHERE…Northern and Eastern Klamath County, including Highway
97 north of Chiloquin, including Chemult and Crescent and
Highway 138 west toward Diamond Lake.

* WHEN…From 8 PM Monday to 11 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. Plan for slippery and snow
covered roads Monday night into Tuesday morning with reduced
visibility at times.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Rain or mixed rain and snow will change to
snow Monday evening with some road snow accumulation overnight
Monday into Tuesday morning.

* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and
limited visibilities.

* See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions.

* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause travel difficulties.

National Weather Service

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply