Wind Advisory issued March 30 at 3:07AM PDT until March 30 at 7:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…South central and southeast Washington. North central
and northeast Oregon.
* WHEN…From 7 AM to 7 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing dust is possible in the Columbia
basin.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.