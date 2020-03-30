Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Updated
March 31, 2020 4:54 am
Published 8:50 pm

Wind Advisory issued March 30 at 8:50PM PDT until March 31 at 8:00AM PDT by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Highway 140 in and near Beatty.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Travel may be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service

Related Articles