Winter Weather Advisory issued March 30 at 1:37PM PDT until March 31 at 11:00AM PDT by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph.
* WHERE…Northern and Eastern Klamath County, including Highway
97 north of Chiloquin, including Chemult and Crescent and
Highway 138 west toward Diamond Lake.
* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 11 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. Plan for slippery and
snow covered roads Monday night into Tuesday morning with
reduced visibility at times.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Rain or mixed rain and snow will change to
snow this evening with some road snow accumulation overnight
into Tuesday morning.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and
limited visibilities.
* See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions.
* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause travel difficulties.