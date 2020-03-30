Winter Weather Advisory issued March 30 at 1:56PM PDT until March 31 at 11:00AM PDT by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20

inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Climbers, campers,

and hikers will experience winter weather conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels will lower to 3000 feet tonight

and to 2500 feet Tuesday morning.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.