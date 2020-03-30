Winter Weather Advisory issued March 30 at 1:56PM PDT until March 31 at 11:00AM PDT by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20
inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Climbers, campers,
and hikers will experience winter weather conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels will lower to 3000 feet tonight
and to 2500 feet Tuesday morning.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.