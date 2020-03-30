Winter Weather Advisory issued March 30 at 3:30AM PDT until March 31 at 11:00AM PDT by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20

inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Climbers, campers, and

hikers will experience winter weather conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels 4000 feet early Monday,

lowering to 2500 to 3000 feet by tonight and Tuesday.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.