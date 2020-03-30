Winter Weather Advisory issued March 30 at 3:45AM PDT until March 31 at 11:00AM PDT by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4

inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph.

* WHERE…Northern and Eastern Klamath County, including Highway

97 north of Chiloquin, including Chemult and Crescent and

Highway 138 west toward Diamond Lake.

* WHEN…From 8 PM Monday to 11 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. Plan for slippery and

snow covered roads Monday night into Tuesday morning with

reduced visibility at times.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Rain or mixed rain and snow will change to

snow this evening with some road snow accumulation overnight

Monday into Tuesday morning.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and

limited visibilities.

* See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions.

* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow

will cause travel difficulties.