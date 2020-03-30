Winter Weather Advisory issued March 30 at 5:50PM PDT until March 31 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

…MOUNTAIN SNOW TONIGHT AND TUESDAY…

.Snow levels will lower overnight following the passage of a cold

front. A cool moist west to northwest upslope flow will allow for

some significant snow accumulations through late Tuesday.

* WHAT…Snow. Snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches above 4000 feet

with higher amounts to near 12 inches near the Cascade crest.

* WHERE…In Washington, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades. In

Oregon, East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially during the

overnight and early morning hours as snow piles up on the

roadways, impacting the passes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.