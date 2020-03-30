Winter Weather Advisory issued March 30 at 5:50PM PDT until March 31 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
…MOUNTAIN SNOW TONIGHT AND TUESDAY…
.Snow levels will lower overnight following the passage of a cold
front. A cool moist west to northwest upslope flow will allow for
some significant snow accumulations through late Tuesday.
* WHAT…Snow. Snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches above 4000 feet
with higher amounts to near 12 inches near the Cascade crest.
* WHERE…In Washington, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades. In
Oregon, East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially during the
overnight and early morning hours as snow piles up on the
roadways, impacting the passes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
