Wind Advisory issued March 31 at 4:53AM PDT until March 31 at 11:00AM PDT by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Highway 140 in and near Beatty, and Lake County,
including Silver Lake, Valley Falls, Lakeview, Alkali Lake, Fort
Rock and Highways 31, 140 and 395.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM PDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Travel may be difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.