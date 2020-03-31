Wind Advisory issued March 31 at 4:53AM PDT until March 31 at 11:00AM PDT by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Highway 140 in and near Beatty, and Lake County,

including Silver Lake, Valley Falls, Lakeview, Alkali Lake, Fort

Rock and Highways 31, 140 and 395.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM PDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. Travel may be difficult, especially for high profile

vehicles.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.