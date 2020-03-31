Winter Weather Advisory issued March 31 at 3:40AM PDT until March 31 at 11:00AM PDT by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM PDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Climbers, campers,

and hikers will experience winter weather conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels 2500 to 3000 feet.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.