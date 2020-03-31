Winter Weather Advisory issued March 31 at 8:23AM PDT until March 31 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

A cool moist west to northwest upslope flow will allow for some

significant snow accumulations through this evening.

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches

mainly near the Cascade crest and lesser amounts across the rest

of the zone.

* WHERE…In Washington, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades.

In Oregon, East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.