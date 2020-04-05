Special Weather Statement issued April 5 at 4:56PM PDT by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

At 455 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Lacomb, or 10 miles north of Sweet Home. This storm was nearly

stationary.

Half inch hail, heavy rain, occasional lightning, and winds in

excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Lacomb.

If threatening weather approaches your area, take shelter in a sturdy

building.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Occasional cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.