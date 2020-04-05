Special Weather Statement issued April 5 at 4:56PM PDT by NWS Portland OR
At 455 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Lacomb, or 10 miles north of Sweet Home. This storm was nearly
stationary.
Half inch hail, heavy rain, occasional lightning, and winds in
excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Lacomb.
If threatening weather approaches your area, take shelter in a sturdy
building.
Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Occasional cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
Comments