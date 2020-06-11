Special Weather Statement issued June 11 at 2:54PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

At 254 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9

miles south of Fossil, moving northeast at 35 mph.

Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

this storm, along with occasional gloud to ground lightning.

Locations impacted include…

Fossil, Lonerock and Kinzua.

Cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.