Red Flag Warning issued June 27 at 6:26AM PDT until June 27 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
…CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY…
.Strong winds will combine with low afternoon RH near and below 20
percent to promote critical fire weather conditions this afternoon
and evening across parts of the Eastern Washington Southern
Columbia Basin extending into the Lower Columbia Basin. Conditions
will start to improve late in the evening as winds start to
lessen in tandem with recovering RH. Although modest breezes will
persist overnight due to a cold front advancing across the area.
The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 1 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PDT
this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA…In Oregon…Fire Zone 641 Lower Columbia Basin.
In Washington…Fire Zone 641 Lower Columbia Basin…Fire Zone
675 Eastern Washington Southern Columbia Basin.
* TIMING…Saturday early afternoon through evening.
* WIND…20 to 35 mph with higher gusts, especially in the lower
Columbia Basin of Oregon and the eastern Washington southern
Columbia Basin.
* HUMIDITY…15 to 25 percent in the afternoon and evening.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
