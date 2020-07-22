Special Weather Statement issued July 22 at 5:22PM PDT by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

At 521 PM PDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Davis Creek,

or 13 miles north of Alturas, moving northeast at 55 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph are expected near this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Alturas, Cave Lake Campground, Cedar Pass Campground, Willow Ranch,

Lower Rush Creek Campground, New Pine Creek, Pepperdine Campground,

Highway 299 At Cedar Pass, Soup Spring Campground, Likely, Goose Lake

State Park, Cedar Pass Ski Area, Davis Creek, Plum Valley Campground,

Canby, Mill Creek Falls Campground and Us 395 At Lassen-Modoc Co

Line.

This includes the following highways…

Highway 31 in Oregon between mile markers 155 and 157.

Highway 299 in California between mile markers 6 and 8, and between

mile markers 23 and 56.

US 395 in California between mile markers 1 and 61.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.