Heat Advisory issued July 24 at 8:23AM PDT until July 27 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Temperatures 95 to 102 expected.
* WHERE…Portions of Southwest Washington and Northwest Oregon.
* WHEN…From 8 AM Sunday to 9 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Monday will be slightly warmer than Sunday.
Overnight temperatures Sunday night will remain in the upper 50s
to upper 60s.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
