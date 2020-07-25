Heat Advisory issued July 25 at 9:12AM PDT until July 27 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Temperatures 95 to 102 expected.

* WHERE…Portions of Southwest Washington and Northwest Oregon.

* WHEN…From 8 AM Sunday to 9 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Monday will be slightly warmer than Sunday

for many areas along the Columbia River while slightly cooler

for others, especially west of I-5 in the Willamette Valley.

Overnight temperatures Sunday night will remain in the upper 50s

to upper 60s.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.