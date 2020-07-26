Heat Advisory issued July 26 at 9:25AM PDT until July 27 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Temperatures 95 to 102.

* WHERE…Portions of Southwest Washington and Northwest Oregon.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Monday will be slightly warmer than

Sunday for the Columbia River Gorge with similar or slightly

cooler for the rest of the area. Overnight temperatures Sunday

night will remain in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.