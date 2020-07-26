Red Flag Warning issued July 26 at 2:35PM PDT until July 27 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

…Thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday over portions of Central and

Southeast Oregon will cause problems for new fire starts and fire

spread…

.The atmosphere will begin hot and unstable on Monday, and mid

level moisture will bring scattered thunderstorms over central

and southeast Oregon. Most thunderstorms will produce little to no

rainfall. The threat of thunderstorms, possibly dry, will extend

into the southern Blue Mountains on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Red Flag

Warning, which is in effect from 2 PM to 10 PM PDT Monday. The

Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* TIMING…Scattered thunderstorms will develop in the Deschutes

National Forest Monday afternoon and evening.

* LIGHTNING ACTIVITY…3. However, some storms may have LALs of 6.

* PRECIPITATION…Little to no precipitation is expected with

storms.

* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.