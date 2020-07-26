Red Flag Warning issued July 26 at 2:35PM PDT until July 27 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
…Thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday over portions of Central and
Southeast Oregon will cause problems for new fire starts and fire
spread…
.The atmosphere will begin hot and unstable on Monday, and mid
level moisture will bring scattered thunderstorms over central
and southeast Oregon. Most thunderstorms will produce little to no
rainfall. The threat of thunderstorms, possibly dry, will extend
into the southern Blue Mountains on Tuesday.
The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 2 PM to 10 PM PDT Monday. The
Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* TIMING…Scattered thunderstorms will develop in the Deschutes
National Forest Monday afternoon and evening.
* LIGHTNING ACTIVITY…3. However, some storms may have LALs of 6.
* PRECIPITATION…Little to no precipitation is expected with
storms.
* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
