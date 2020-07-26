Red Flag Warning issued July 26 at 2:35PM PDT until July 28 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

…Thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday over portions of Central and

Southeast Oregon will cause problems for new fire starts and fire

spread…

.The atmosphere will begin hot and unstable on Monday, and mid

level moisture will bring scattered thunderstorms over central

and southeast Oregon. Most thunderstorms will produce little to no

rainfall. The threat of thunderstorms, possibly dry, will extend

into the southern Blue Mountains on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Red Flag

Warning, which is in effect from 4 PM Monday to 10 PM PDT

Tuesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* TIMING…Scattered thunderstorms will develop late Monday

afternoon and evening. Another round of scattered thunderstorms

can be expected Tuesday afternoon and evening.

* LIGHTNING ACTIVITY…3. Some storms on Monday may bring LALs of

6,

* PRECIPITATION…Little to no precipitation is expected with

storms on Monday. Rainfall amounts up to a tenth of an inch are

expected on Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.