Heat Advisory issued July 27 at 2:49PM PDT until July 30 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Temperatures 99 to 106 expected. Temperatures may
locally near 110 degrees.
* WHERE…In Washington, Kittitas Valley. In Oregon, John Day
Basin, Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon,
North Central Oregon and Central Oregon.
* WHEN…From noon Wednesday to 8 PM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Prolonged exposure to the heat will cause heat
illnesses to occur if proper safety precautions are not taken.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Overnight low temperatures may struggle to
drop much below 70 degrees in some areas.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
