Red Flag Warning issued July 27 at 2:21PM PDT until July 27 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
…Thunderstorms today over Central Oregon will shift east to
include northeast Oregon on Tuesday…
.The atmosphere will be hot and unstable today, and mid level
moisture will bring isolated to scattered thunderstorms over
central Oregon. Most thunderstorms will produce little to no
rainfall. The threat of thunderstorms will extend into the
southern Blue and Wallowa Mountains on Tuesday.
* TIMING…Isolated to scattered thunderstorms through this
afternoon and evening.
* LIGHTNING ACTIVITY…2-3.
* PRECIPITATION…Little to no precipitation is expected with
storms.
* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.