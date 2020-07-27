Red Flag Warning issued July 27 at 2:21PM PDT until July 27 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

…Thunderstorms today over Central Oregon will shift east to

include northeast Oregon on Tuesday…

.The atmosphere will be hot and unstable today, and mid level

moisture will bring isolated to scattered thunderstorms over

central Oregon. Most thunderstorms will produce little to no

rainfall. The threat of thunderstorms will extend into the

southern Blue and Wallowa Mountains on Tuesday.

* TIMING…Isolated to scattered thunderstorms through this

afternoon and evening.

* LIGHTNING ACTIVITY…2-3.

* PRECIPITATION…Little to no precipitation is expected with

storms.

* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.