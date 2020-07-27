Red Flag Warning issued July 27 at 3:28AM PDT until July 27 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
…Thunderstorms today and Tuesday over portions of Central and
Southeast Oregon will cause problems for new fire starts and fire
spread…
.The atmosphere will be hot and unstable today, and mid level
moisture will bring scattered thunderstorms over central and
southeast Oregon. Most thunderstorms will produce little to no
rainfall. The threat of thunderstorms, possibly dry, will extend
into the southern Blue Mountains on Tuesday.
* TIMING…Scattered thunderstorms will develop in the Deschutes
National Forest this afternoon and evening.
* LIGHTNING ACTIVITY…3. However, some storms may have LALs of
6.
* PRECIPITATION…Little to no precipitation is expected with
storms.
* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.