Red Flag Warning issued July 27 at 9:38PM PDT until July 28 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

…Thunderstorms continue to diminish this evening. Another round

of storms over Central Oregon will expand east to include the

higher terrain of northeast Oregon on Tuesday…

.The atmosphere will again be hot and unstable Tuesday, and mid

level moisture will bring isolated to scattered thunderstorms over

central and higher terrain of northeast Oregon. Most thunderstorms

will produce little to no rainfall.

* TIMING…Isolated thunderstorms through this evening. Another

round of thunderstorms can be expected Tuesday afternoon and

evening.

* LIGHTNING ACTIVITY…2-3.

* PRECIPITATION…Rainfall amounts generally less than one

tenth of an inch are expected.

* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.