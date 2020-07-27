Red Flag Warning issued July 27 at 9:38PM PDT until July 28 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
…Thunderstorms continue to diminish this evening. Another round
of storms over Central Oregon will expand east to include the
higher terrain of northeast Oregon on Tuesday…
.The atmosphere will again be hot and unstable Tuesday, and mid
level moisture will bring isolated to scattered thunderstorms over
central and higher terrain of northeast Oregon. Most thunderstorms
will produce little to no rainfall.
* TIMING…Isolated thunderstorms through this evening. Another
round of thunderstorms can be expected Tuesday afternoon and
evening.
* LIGHTNING ACTIVITY…2-3.
* PRECIPITATION…Rainfall amounts generally less than one
tenth of an inch are expected.
* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.