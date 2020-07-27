Special Weather Statement issued July 27 at 5:29PM PDT by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

At 527 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Breitenbush Springs, or 13 miles east of Detroit, moving north at

10 mph.

Half inch hail and winds in excess of 35 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Breitenbush Springs.

If threatening weather approaches your area, take shelter in a sturdy

building.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service

office in Portland.