Special Weather Statement issued July 27 at 5:29PM PDT by NWS Portland OR
At 527 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Breitenbush Springs, or 13 miles east of Detroit, moving north at
10 mph.
Half inch hail and winds in excess of 35 mph will be possible with
this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Breitenbush Springs.
If threatening weather approaches your area, take shelter in a sturdy
building.
To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement
agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service
office in Portland.
