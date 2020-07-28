Excessive Heat Warning issued July 28 at 2:41PM PDT until July 31 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 95 to 102
expected.
* WHERE…In Washington, Northwest Blue Mountains. In Oregon,
Grande Ronde Valley, Wallowa County, Northern Blue Mountains
of Oregon, Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon and Ochoco-John
Day Highlands.
* WHEN…From 8 AM Wednesday to 8 PM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
