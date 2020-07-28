Heat Advisory issued July 28 at 3:31AM PDT until July 30 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Temperatures 99 to 106 expected. Temperatures may

locally near 110 degrees.

* WHERE…In Washington, Kittitas Valley. In Oregon, John Day

Basin, Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon,

North Central Oregon and Central Oregon.

* WHEN…From noon Wednesday to 8 PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Prolonged exposure to the heat will cause heat

illnesses to occur if proper safety precautions are not taken.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Overnight low temperatures may struggle

to drop much below 70 degrees in some areas.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.