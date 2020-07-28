Red Flag Warning issued July 28 at 2:02PM PDT until July 28 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
…EVENING THUNDERSTORMS OVER CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST OREGON…
.Isolated to scattered thunderstorms over central and northeast
Oregon through this evening. Most thunderstorms will produce
little to no rainfall.
* TIMING…Isolated to scattered thunderstorms this evening.
* LIGHTNING ACTIVITY…2-3.
* PRECIPITATION…Rainfall amounts generally less than one
tenth of an inch are expected.
* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.