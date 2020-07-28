Red Flag Warning issued July 28 at 2:02PM PDT until July 28 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

…EVENING THUNDERSTORMS OVER CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST OREGON…

.Isolated to scattered thunderstorms over central and northeast

Oregon through this evening. Most thunderstorms will produce

little to no rainfall.

* TIMING…Isolated to scattered thunderstorms this evening.

* LIGHTNING ACTIVITY…2-3.

* PRECIPITATION…Rainfall amounts generally less than one

tenth of an inch are expected.

* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.