Red Flag Warning issued July 28 at 3:49AM PDT until July 28 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

…Thunderstorms today over Central and Northeast Oregon…

.The atmosphere will be hot and unstable today, and mid level

moisture will bring isolated to scattered thunderstorms over

central and higher terrain of northeast Oregon. Most thunderstorms

will produce little to no rainfall.

* TIMING…Isolated to scattered thunderstorms this afternoon and

evening.

* LIGHTNING ACTIVITY…2-3.

* PRECIPITATION…Rainfall amounts generally less than one tenth

of an inch are expected.

* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.