Red Flag Warning issued July 28 at 3:49AM PDT until July 28 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
…Thunderstorms today over Central and Northeast Oregon…
.The atmosphere will be hot and unstable today, and mid level
moisture will bring isolated to scattered thunderstorms over
central and higher terrain of northeast Oregon. Most thunderstorms
will produce little to no rainfall.
* TIMING…Isolated to scattered thunderstorms this afternoon and
evening.
* LIGHTNING ACTIVITY…2-3.
* PRECIPITATION…Rainfall amounts generally less than one tenth
of an inch are expected.
* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.