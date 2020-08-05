Special Weather Statement issued August 5 at 5:10PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

At 505 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking several strong

thunderstorms from near LaPine to near Three Rivers, to just west

of Bend, moving north at 30 mph.

Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Bend, La Pine, Sisters, Tumalo, Sunriver, Three Rivers and Deschutes

River Woods.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

These storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional

information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.