Special Weather Statement issued August 5 at 5:10PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
At 505 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking several strong
thunderstorms from near LaPine to near Three Rivers, to just west
of Bend, moving north at 30 mph.
Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with
these storms.
Locations impacted include…
Bend, La Pine, Sisters, Tumalo, Sunriver, Three Rivers and Deschutes
River Woods.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
These storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional
information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
