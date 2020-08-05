Special Weather Statement issued August 5 at 5:47PM PDT by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

At 547 PM PDT, strong thunderstorms were clustered near Klamath

Marsh, or 27 miles east of Crater Lake, moving north at 15 mph.

Half inch hail is possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Klamath Marsh and Head Of The River Campground.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.