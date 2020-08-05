Special Weather Statement issued August 5 at 5:58PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

At 557 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Black Butte Ranch, or 24 miles west of Redmond, moving north at 25

mph.

Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Sisters, Santiam Pass, Camp Sherman, Black Butte Ranch, Mount

Jefferson and southwestern Warm Springs Reservation.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.