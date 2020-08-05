Special Weather Statement issued August 5 at 5:58PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
At 557 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Black Butte Ranch, or 24 miles west of Redmond, moving north at 25
mph.
Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with
this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Sisters, Santiam Pass, Camp Sherman, Black Butte Ranch, Mount
Jefferson and southwestern Warm Springs Reservation.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Comments