Red Flag Warning issued August 10 at 2:06PM PDT until August 11 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
…BREEZY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY ON TUESDAY…
.A dry cold front will increase winds across eastern Washington
and eastern Oregon Tuesday afternoon and evening. For areas
throughout the Columbia Basin down to central Oregon, the
combination of breezy winds, low humidity and dry vegetation may
lead to extreme fire behavior for any new or existing fires.
The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 2 PM to 10 PM PDT Tuesday. The
Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* TIMING…Tuesday afternoon and evening.
* WIND…West to Northwest Winds 15 to 25 mph gusting to 35 mph.
* HUMIDITY…12 to 20 percent.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
