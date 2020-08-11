Red Flag Warning issued August 11 at 1:24PM PDT until August 11 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

…BREEZY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY TODAY…

.A dry cold front will increase winds across eastern Washington

and eastern Oregon through this evening. For areas throughout the

Columbia Basin down to central Oregon, the combination of breezy

winds, low humidity and dry vegetation may lead to extreme fire

behavior for any new or existing fires.

* TIMING…This afternoon and evening.

* WIND…West to Northwest Winds 15 to 25 mph gusting to 35 mph.

* HUMIDITY…10 to 20 percent.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.