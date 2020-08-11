Red Flag Warning issued August 11 at 2:06AM PDT until August 11 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
…BREEZY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY TODAY…
.A dry cold front will increase winds across eastern Washington
and eastern Oregon this afternoon and evening. For areas throughout
the Columbia Basin down to central Oregon, the combination of
breezy winds, low humidity and dry vegetation may lead to extreme
fire behavior for any new or existing fires.
* TIMING…This afternoon and evening.
* WIND…West to Northwest Winds 15 to 25 mph gusting to 35 mph.
* HUMIDITY…10 to 20 percent.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.